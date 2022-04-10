Shehbaz files nomination for PM post; Imran says ‘freedom struggle’ begins

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 23, 2022. (AP/PTI)

This meant that Imran Khan is no longer the Pakistan PM.

From New Delhi’s perspective, here are seven important takeaways.

Pakistan’s democracy:

Pakistan’s democracy, a flawed one, is still a “guided democracy”. After a chaotic week of moving no-trust motions and Supreme Court judgements, the Pakistan parliament — after days of back and forth — was able to prevail and oust the incumbent government in Pakistan.

While this is the first time that a sitting PM in Pakistan has been voted out, that has been a normal occurrence in India. This means that democracy in Pakistan is gradually finding its feet.

Citing India’s…