Shehnaaz Gill killer photoshoot in white shirt-purple broad pants, fans shower love – Shehnaaz Gill photoshoot white shirt purple pants fans like it tmov

Actress Shahnaz Gill has been on the internet since the time of ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Shehnaaz Gill’s weight loss transformation after the show was quite shocking. Fans also liked the new look of the actress. Shahnaz Gill has a tremendous fan following on social media as well. She is often seen treating her loved ones with her fashion sense. Recently, Shahnaz Gill got a photoshoot done with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Shahnaz’s photoshoot goes viral

Shahnaz Gill impressed the fans a lot with her outfit. Both Dabboo Ratnani and Shahnaz have shared photos of this photoshoot on social media. In the photos, the actress can be seen in a white plain shirt, purple high waist pants, with wide frills from knees to ankles. The hair is tied in a bun. Nude makeup and heavy jacket is carried. However, Shahnaz is not wearing a jacket, but has been carried for photos for styling. Black high heels are worn with this entire outfit.

Fans are very fond of this outfit and photoshoot of Shahnaz Gill. He is constantly commenting on the photos of the actress. One fan wrote, “Oh my god, superb. Cute Shehnaaz Gill. You look gorgeous in this purple outfit., as always.” Another fan wrote, “My baby is looking the hottest.” A third fan wrote that my god, beyond our expectation, wow.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in a talk show by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Both Shahnaz and Shilpa were captured together in the paparazzi’s camera. Apart from this, recently Shahnaz Gill’s ‘Such A Boring Day’ video also went viral, in which she was also seen acting with Yash Raj Mukhte. Shahnaz also shared the screen with Salman Khan in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Some time ago, Shahnaz appeared in a Punjabi film. The name of the film was ‘Hausla Rakh’. The film was a hit at the box office. Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa were also seen in the lead role with Shahnaz.

(Photo Credit- Dabboo Ratnani)