Shei Je Holud Pakhi 2 Web Series (hoichoi) Cast & Episodes – Tech Kashif

Shei Je Holud Pakhi 2 Web Series; Hoichoi has released the Tarilar of a new web series featuring Drama. Whose name is Watch Shei Je Holud Pakhi Web Series Hoichoi cast.

Shei Je Holud Pakhi is an Indian web series from Hoichoi. The Bengali language web series release date is 14th April 2021.

It is available Hoichoi website and official app to watch online. The web series belongs to the Romance, Drama Genre.

Today we will talk about the Web Series Hoichoi Watch Online Star Cast & Crew Review Actress Name Full Episodes Release Date.

Web Series Name

HeShei Je Holud Pakhi Web Series (Hoichoi) 2021

Type

▪Web Series

▪Romance

Web Series Release Platform

▪OTT Hoichoi APP Wahtc Online

Language

▪Bengali

Director

▪Joydeep Mukherjee

Web Series Actress Name

Tridha Choudhury

Saswata Chatterjee

Gourab Chatterjee

Kaushik sen

Rupanjana Mitra

Angana Roy

Rajat Ganguly

Chandreyee Ghosh

Soumendra Bhattacharya

Shoumo Banerjee

Prantik Banerjee

Sudip Mukherjee

Bidipta Chakraborty

Indranil Mullick

Arunava dey

Produced by

▪Hoichoi

▪All Episodes

Hoichoi Web series Releasing on 14th April 2021 Only Hoichoi there App.

OFFICIAL TRAILER



Shei Je Holud Pakhi 2 Web Series



Among the cast of Xi Ji Holod Pakhi web series are Rishav Basu etc. Hoichoi Originals Here is a new upcoming web series.

If you are fond of watching romantic web series, then this web series will be very special for you. In this web series, you will get a temper of hot scenes with romance.

Which you will be happy to see. If we talk about acting, then this web series has the best acting among all actors.

This web series will be released on Office Lee April Hoichoi application. The Taylor of the web series has created a stir on YouTube and people are loving the trailer of this web series.