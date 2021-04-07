ENTERTAINMENT

Shei Je Holud Pakhi Web Series Hoichoi: Cast, Episode, Watch Online

Avatar
By
Posted on
Shei Je Holud Pakhi Web Series Hoichoi: Cast, Episode, Watch Online

Hoichoi has released the Tarilar of a new web series featuring Drama. Whose name is Watch Shei Je Holud Pakhi Web Series Hoichoi cast.

Shei Je Holud Pakhi is an Indian web series from Hoichoi. The Bengali language web series release date is 14th April 2021.

It is available Hoichoi website and official app to watch online. The web series belongs to the Romance, Drama Genre.

Today we will talk about the Web Series Hoichoi Watch Online Star Cast & Crew Review Actress Name Full Episodes Release Date.

Contents hide
1 Shei Je Holud Pakhi Web Series Cast
1.1 Shei Je Holud Pakhi Release Date
1.2 Official Trailer
1.3 Review Web series

Shei Je Holud Pakhi Web Series Cast

Web Series Name

HeShei Je Holud Pakhi Web Series (Hoichoi) 2021

Type

▪Web Series

▪Romance

Web Series Release Platform

▪OTT Hoichoi APP Wahtc Online

Language

▪Bengali

Director

▪Joydeep Mukherjee

Web Series Actress Name

  • Tridha Choudhury
  • Saswata Chatterjee
  • Gourab Chatterjee
  • Kaushik sen
  • Rupanjana Mitra
  • Angana Roy
  • Rajat Ganguly
  • Chandreyee Ghosh
  • Soumendra Bhattacharya
  • Shoumo Banerjee
  • Prantik Banerjee
  • Sudip Mukherjee
  • Bidipta Chakraborty
  • Indranil Mullick
  • Arunava dey

Produced by

▪Hoichoi

All Episodes

Charitraheen 3 Web series

Shei Je Holud Pakhi Release Date

Hoichoi Web series Releasing on 14th April 2021 Only Hoichoi there App.

Official Trailer

Review Web series

Among the cast of Xi Ji Holod Pakhi web series are Rishav Basu etc. Hoichoi Originals Here is a new upcoming web series.

If you are fond of watching romantic web series, then this web series will be very special for you. In this web series, you will get a temper of hot scenes with romance.

Which you will be happy to see. If we talk about acting, then this web series has the best acting among all actors.

This web series will be released on Office Lee April Hoichoi application. The Taylor of the web series has created a stir on YouTube and people are loving the trailer of this web series.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
735
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
734
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
731
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
728
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
716
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
710
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
673
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
622
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
593
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
588
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top