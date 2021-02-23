LATEST

Sheikh and Charles Barclay are pure comedy on “Celebrity Family Feud”

Sheikh and Charles Barclay are pure comedy on "Celebrity Family Feud"
Screenshot from youtube

NBA There are fillers in between watching game TV on TNT.

Pregame, halftime, and postgame where people are Inside the nba Shine as the most entertaining foursome since Turtle, Vinny, Ee and Drama, begging to be your superhero.

Aided by Kristen Ledlow, Ernie Johnson, Kenny smith, Shaquille O’neal, And Charles barclay Took a trip outside studio j of atlanta for an episode of Celebrity Family Fights.

The contestants waiting for him were from MLB All stars including Johnny Damon, Jimmy Rollins, Sean Casey Jenny FinchAnd John Franco.

Each team was out of its element Abc game show. Naturally, the two biggest contestants and personalities – Sheik and Charles Barclay – stole the show.

Sheikh and Charles Barclay on Celebrity Family Feud

Steve asked Chuck: “If a man’s zipper breaks in the church, what can he use to cover it?”

The 1993 NBA MVP thought about it. He said, “A child.”

Strange answer Missed filter.

Johnson tried to move to another team. O’Neill, A. Sheriff deputy In Jonesboro, Georgia, he could arrest Barclay right then and there.

Barkley doubled. He clarified that he meant the child and not the child. The host Steve harvey, Smith and Sheik all cracked up on him.

The MLB team was grateful that they were not on camera. Daemon looked for someone to shield him.

Doubt and Sir Chalas Took his tandem to the fast money round. Barclay went first.

Answers to questions:

  1. (Asking 100 married women) If it was up to you, how many nights a week would you love?
  2. Name something specific on a football player who can be very tight?
  3. What are the things you need before cooking a barbecue
  4. Fill in the blanks: fortune ____
  5. Name a drink that is served both hot and cold

Chuck’s answer:

  1. three
  2. Jersey
  3. Charcoal
  4. Fortune 500
  5. tea

Some good answers from Chuckster. 134 marks.

Answers by sheikh:

  1. Four
  2. The pants
  3. Barbecue sauce
  4. fortune cookie
  5. Coffee

The Hall of Famer needed only 66 points to secure the victory. He overtook it on the third answer. Steve mentions, BBQ sauce is essential before cooking and I cannot disagree.

The crew won for $ 25,000 Mustard Seed School, A Christian primary school dedicated to developing intelligent, compassionate, caring individuals.

Whether it is the latest action Lebron james And put a mic in front of the Los Angeles Lakers or a game show, Charles and Shaq and watch.

Will cheer.

