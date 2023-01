Sheikh Mohammed conveyed the condolences of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, to the family members of the late Pele, during his participation in the funeral ceremony at the Santos Stadium in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.

Sheikh Mohammed posted a tweet on Twitter, accompanied by pictures of his participation in the funeral, in which he offered his sincere condolences to the Pele family, who described him as a legend who changed the world on and off the field.