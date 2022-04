Sligo Rovers 0 Shelborne 1

Sligo Rovers’ unbeaten start to the season ended with a home defeat to spirited Shelbourne at the showgrounds.

Daniel Carr’s 33rd-minute penalty separated the sides in a night in which Damien Duff’s side showed more appetite.

He started brightly along the edge with wing-backs John Ross Wilson and Connor Kane, and Carr held high pressure with strike partner Shane Farrell.

He had a secure pair of goals with Brendan Clarke being recalled as a sure-attack…