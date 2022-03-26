Sheridan Smith in tears as she remembers late Amy Winehouse on Starstruck

Sheridan Smith was in tears tonight remembering her late friend Amy Winehouse, as three women attempted to impersonate the singer on ITV’s Starstruck

Sheridan Smith had tears in her eyes as she remembered her late friend Amy Winehouse on Starstruck tonight.

Three women turned into the late singer – who died in July 2011 – as part of The Tonight Show, where contestants are tasked with impersonating their favorite singer in order to win a huge sum of money.

Sheridan’s rendition by the group brought tears to her eyes as she remembered her late friend. The pair became close friends after queuing up for London club Proud Galleries…