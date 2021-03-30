Shero Movie (2021): Sunny Leone | Cast | Trailer | Release Date – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Shero Movie: Shero is an upcoming movie starring Sunny Leone in the lead role. The film was bankrolled by the new production house IKIGAI Motion Pictures. The title launch meeting was held on 25 March 2021. Sunny leone Shero film was written and directed by Sreejith Vijayan. SHERO is a psychological thriller drama that will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam.
|Director
|Sreejith Vijayan
|Producer
|Ansari and Ravi Kiran
|Screenplay
|Sreejith Vijayan
|Genre
|Thriller
|Story
|Sreejith Vijayan
|Starring
|Sunny Leone
|Music
|Yet to be updated
|Cinematographer
|Yet to be updated
|Editor
|Yet to be updated
|Production Company
|IKIGAI Motion Pictures
|Release date
|2021
|Language
|Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam
Shero Malayalam Movie Cast
Here is the cast details of Shero Movie,
The announcement on Shero Movie trailer, songs and releasse date will be made soon.