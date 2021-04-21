Sheymon Moraes full PFL 1 Media Day Press Conference

Sheymon Moraes is all set to return to the PFL this Friday at PFL 1.

Moraes (11-4) final fought underneath the UFC banner in 2019 by which he misplaced back-to-back fights to Sodiq Yusuff and Andre Fili. Total he went 2-3 in his UFC profession.

Previous to his UFC journey, Moraes was aside of the PFL again when it was often known as the World Collection of Preventing. Now he’s able to as soon as once more combat for the promotion.

Moraes return to the PFL will come in opposition to Brendan Loughnane on the preliminary card of the occasion.

Previous to Friday’s combat occasion, Moraes spoke to MyMMANews and different media retailers as a part of PFL 1 media day. You’ll be able to hear every little thing Moraes needed to say in his pre-fight press convention by watching the video above.

A full checklist of the fights going down on Friday’s PFL card are listed under:

Major Card (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET)

Anthony Pettis (24-10) vs. Clay Collard (14-6)

Natan Schulte (20-3-1) vs. Marcin Held (22-7)

Movlid Khaybulaev (14-1-1) vs. Jason Soares (14-0)

Lance Palmer (22-3) vs. Bubba Jenkins (11-3)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Alex Martinez (1-0) vs. Loik Radzhabov (13-2-1)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-5) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (34-8)

Akhmed Aliev (19-6) Mikhail Odintsov (0-0)

Tyler Diamond (10-1) vs. Sung Bin Jo (9-1)

Brendan Loughnane (19-3) vs. Sheymon Moraes (11-4)