Shibuno heading into the first LPGA major of the year over the weekend

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno on Friday took a second-round lead at the Chevron Championships, her first major title on the LPGA Tour this season.

The 2019 Women’s British Open winner, 10th after first round 69, made seven birdies and a bogey card for the day’s best score of 6-under 66 at Mission Hills Country Club to enter two rounds of 9-under total.

Defending champion Patty Tawtanakit of Thailand is behind with Americans Annie Park and Jennifer Kupcho.

“My aim was to make the cut, so I put myself above where I expected myself to be,” said Shibuno, who began the flight after landing his second shot from 100 meters near the pin on the first hole.

