Shield vs Decair Live Free Stream: Watch Fight Reddit TV Coverage – TMT Daily

The self-proclaimed ‘GWOAT’ will return to the ring this weekend as Claressa Shields Shields vs. Decair live stream free set in which a female junior middleweight title will face Mary-Eve Decaire in unification.

Three-division titlelist Claresa Shields is returning to the ring for the first time in 5 years, to fight the IBF Super Welterweight Champion Marie-Eve Decaire in a bout to unite the Super Welterweight Division March 5.

Shield vs Decair Live Stream Reddit

Undefined Shield (10–0, 2 KO) line up its WBC and WBO titles to become the first boxing world champion in a four-belt era, male or female, to capture the undisputed crown in two different weight categories. . .

Unbeaten Decair (17-0, 0 KO) brings to the table Technuhi Her IBF wants to separate the belt and one of the most prominent female boxers of all time. In addition, the empty WBA (Super) and The Ring straps are for the tombs. The women’s competition is scheduled for ten rounds.

WBC Female, WBO Female, IBF Female and Empty WBA Female Title in 10-Round Super Welterweight Bout.

Event: Shield vs Decair

Date: Friday March 2021

Time: UK – Sat 2 pm / US – Fri 4 pm EST

Location: Dortch Financial Center in Flint, Mich.

TV: FITE

Watch: Live Stream

Decair will continue by saying that she believes her mental toughness will make a difference in this fight and that she hopes to inspire others to dream big and not be unhappy with the opinions of others. To that end, Decair says it’s more than just a fight for him

Claresa Shields will finally get a chance to make history. Or more specifically, Hearstory.

Unified women’s junior middleweight champion and top-pound-for-pound women’s boxer Claresa Shields returns to the ring on Friday for the first time in 14 months as she battles Mary-Eve Daiker for the undisputed junior middleweight championship at Dotter Federal Credit Union. Shield’s hometown Event Center in Flint, Mich.

Will there be an all women fight card. The vacant post of the WBA is also at stake. Shields’ (10-0, 2 KO) victory means she will be the first fighter in the four belt era to become the undisputed champion in two different weight classes.

The fight was scheduled for last May, but was scrapped due to coronavirus.

In January 2020, the two-time Olympic gold medalist (2012, 2016) fell to 154 pounds and claimed three championships in three different weights by beating Ivana Habazin through a unanimous decision to win the WBC and WBO junior middleweight titles. He became the fastest person to do it. Classes.

How to watch Shield vs Decair live stream

Boxing fans can watch Claresa Shields vs. Mary-Eve Decair live stream online. The pay-per-view costs USD $ 29.95, which is approximately GBP £ 22 or AUD $ 40. Broadcast dates and start times in the United States are set for 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Friday, March 5, which is Saturday, March 6 at 2pm GMT in the UK, and 1pm AEDT in Australia. is.

PPV Stream

You can stream Shica vs Dicaire via Fite.tv on PPV basis. Once purchased, you can watch on your smart TV, phone or desktop PC, and they have applications available on Roku, Xbox, Chromecast and Apple TV.

“We are very excited to be the worldwide digital distributor of Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Ive Decair at this best all-women boxing event,” said Michael Weber, COO of Fight. “Advance sales have been very encouraging for the event ending in a month. I think it will be a big step for women’s boxing. “

How to live stream vs shield vs decair in your country

If you are currently traveling abroad or there is no official broadcasting option in your country, you will need to use a VPN to dial to a location in the US that has coverage.

Super Woman: Shield vs. Decair live stream details can be viewed here on the PPV order page.

The Shield vs. Decair undercard features heavyweight Danielle Perkins, light heavyweight Nadia McNaughey and current WBA interim super welterweight champion Raquel Miller. The names of his opponents are expected to be announced soon.

The current lineup looks as follows: