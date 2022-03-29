Shiloh Jolie Pitt is deeply affected by the confrontation between her parents who have taken her hostage

the legal battle they wage Angelina Jolie And brad pitt have had a great influence on their children, but above all Shiloho She has not taken part in either of the two and she only wants unity and harmony in the family.

This has been disclosed by a close source. Shilohowho also assured that the teenager is deeply affected by the bad relationship between Angelina and brad pitt, It happens that some of his brothers are on their mother’s side but Shiloho She is the only one who communicates constantly with both and listens to both sides.

Shiloho She just wants to keep her parents together, she knows her family will never be the same, but at least this understanding lasts and there is peace between her parents. Angelina Jolie And brad pitt They separated in 2016 when Shiloho Solo…