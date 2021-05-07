Shilpa Shetty arrives at Corona, entire family becomes oysolate

Corona has also knocked on Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s house.

Shilpa Shetty revealed through her Instagram post that all the people and staff at her house have been found to be COVID-19 positive. In the post, Shilpa told that, the last 10 days have been very difficult for our family.

With this, Shilpa has told that her corona test has come negative. Shilpa further wrote, ‘All are recovering by the grace of God. My test has come negative. As per the rules, all precautions are being taken and BMC is thankful to the officers for their help.