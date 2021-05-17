ENTERTAINMENT

Shilpa Shetty expresses love to Corona infected husband Raj in a unique way, shares post and wrote- Corona is love …

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is at home these days. Where the whole family is currently infected at his home. The actress herself shared this news with her fans through social media. After which today he has shared a new post. In this photo, she tells how much she is missing her husband. The outbreak of corona is now increasing rapidly in Bollywood, with Shilpa Shetty stating that her in-laws were found infected with corona at her home, followed by Sameesha, Vivaan and her mother who are also infected with corona.

But now the actress has shared a photo with Raj Kundra. In this photo, the actress is standing near the glass. Raj stands on the other side of the glass, both looking at each other in a cute look. This photo of Raj Kundra and Shilpa is getting viral on social media. While sharing this photo, Shilpa Shetty captioned it, “Time for love between Corona !! Corona is love. Thanks to all of you ”.

Shilpa’s new post reveals that her husband’s corona has recovered to some extent, which is why she has thanked everyone. The actress is upset for the last several days. Their children also became infected with Corona. Shilpa is very close to her family. Where she takes care of everyone. But now when this news has come, the fans of Shilpa must have breathed a sigh of relief.

