Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s entire family including kids test positive for Covid-19

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared on her social media handle that she has tested negative for COVID-19 but but unfortunately her family including her parents-in-law, her mother, hubby Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter Samisha have tested positive.

She took to her social media and shared the information with a note. She wrote that the past 10 days have been difficult for her and her family as all of them have tested positive for the virus one after another. She also added that everyone in the family is following the government guidelines for the pandemic.

Her note read, “The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my mom and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God’s grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative.”

Further informing about following the protocols she thanked her fans for their love and support, Shilpa added, “All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we are grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help & response. Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in prayers.”

She concluded the post by saying, “Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether Covid positive or not… STILL stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY.”

For the unversed, Shilpa was recently in news for opting out of Super Dancer Chapter 4 as the base of the show has been shifted to Daman. While she will be looking after her family, Malaika Arora will be filling in for her.