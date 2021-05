Shine Tom Chacko (Thalapathy 65) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Family, Images

Shine Tom Chacko is a former assistant director and movie actor, who primarily works in the Malayalam film industry. He started his career as an assistant director and worked under director Kamal for nine years. Later he made his acting debut with the Malayalam movie Gaddama directed by Kamal in the year 2011. He then featured in various movies like Ee Adutha Kaalathu, Chapters, Annayum Rasoolum, and the Masala Republic in supporting roles. In the year 2014, he made his debut lead role in the movie Ithihasa directed by Binu S Kalady. Shine Tom Chacko to debut in Tamil with Thalapathy 65 movie directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Shine Tom Chacko Biography Name Shine Tom Chacko Real Name Shine Tom Chacko Nickname Shine Profession Actor Date of Birth 15 September 1983 Age 36 (as of 2019) Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: CP Chacko

Mother: Mariya Carmel Marital Status Married Affairs/Girlfriends NA Wife Thabeetha Children Daughter: Sky Religion Christianity Educational Qualification Graduate School St. Thomas College, Thrissur College A. V. Higher Secondary School, Ponnani Hobbies Reading Books and Travelling Birth Place Mundoor, Kerala, India Hometown Trichur, Kerala, India Current City Trichur, Kerala, India Nationality Indian Shine Tom Chacko’s Official Social Profiles facebook.com/ShineTomOfficial/ twitter.com/shinetomchacko instagram.com/shinetom_chacko/ Latest Movies List Djinn – 2021

Thalapathy 65 (2021) Shine Tom Chacko Images Check out the latest photos of malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, Year Film Director Character 2011 Gaddama Kamal Basheer Salt N’ Pepper Aashiq Abu Dubbing director 2012 This Adutha Kaalathu Arun Kumar Aravind Serial killer Chapters Sunil Ibrahim | Vinod aka Choonda 2013 Annayum Rasoolum Rajeev Ravi Abu 5 Sundarikal Aashiq Abu as Servant Arikil Oraal Sunil Ibrahim | Alfred Kaanchi Jeeyen Krishnakumar Vijayan 2014 Pakida Sunil karyattukara Sunny Hang Over Sreejith Sukumaran Noor Konthayum Poonoolum Jijo Antony Martin Masala Republic Visak G. S Sivan kutty Ithihasa Binu S Alvy Benedict 2015 Viswasam Athalle Ellam Jayaraj vijay Jomon Ottal Jayaraj Boss Saigal Paadukayaanu Sibi Malayil Chandra Babu 2016 Style Binu S crazy man at the church Combat boat Rajeev Ravi Johny Mohavalayam T.V.Chandran TBA Ann Maria Kalippilaanu Midhun Manuel Thomas Tribe Doram Manu Kannamthanam Dum Anuram Anthony Popcorn Aneesh Upasana children Koppayile coding Soujan Joseph Appu 2017 Godha Basil Joseph Kidilam Feroz Prethamunde Sookshikuka Mohammed Ali Tiyaan Jiyen krishnakumar Jameel Varnyathil Aashanka Sidharth bharathan Pratheesh Mannankattayum Kariyilayum Arun Sagara Avarude Raavukal Shanil Muhammed Shine Stopped Soubin Shahir Mayanadhi Aashiq Abu Shine 2018 Sakhavinte Priyasakhi Sidhique thamarassery Kayamkulam Kochunni Roshan Andrews Kochu Pillai Who Ajay Devaloka John 2019 Oru Kaatil Oru Paaykappal GP Vijayakumar Oru Nakshatramulla Akasham Ajith Pulleri, Suneesh Babu Ishq Anuraj manohar Alwin Mask Sunil Hanif Unda Khalidh Rahman | Jojo Samson Thami KR Praveen TBA Third World Boys Ayyappa Swaroop, Shahaladharan Sashidhar Shine Bibleo Kurian Sajan Bibleo

Related