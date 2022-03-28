“Shingeki no Kyojin” Chapter 87: Why Wasn’t It Aired and When Will It Be Released? , anime

Although there is a good chance that most people wait to rest on Sunday, in the case of fans “Shingeki no Kyojin” Said longing responds to knowing what’s going to happen in one of the most popular anime of all time. However, for what will be the final episode, one will have to aspire for seven more days.

Beyond the well-known wait, it was also confirmed that Chapter 87 (Part 12 of “The Final Season”) will last 25 minutes. That means there will be no out-of-the-ordinary content, not even because it is the end of the season. Also, it’s worth clarifying that this is not the end of the series.

Imagine Dell Episode 86 Day “Shingeki no Kyojin”. Photo: MAPPA