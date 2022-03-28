Shingeki no Kyojin: Why isn’t there a new anime episode this Sunday?

Anime fans will have to wait another week to watch Chapter 87 of Famous Shingeki no Kyojin ,attack on Titan,

This Sunday, March 27, there will be no episodes on any streaming service, something that follows the schedule offered by NHK.

why not episode 87 Shingeki no Kyojino,

NHK, the official broadcaster of the anime in Japan, had already postponed this week’s episode in order to air a special event for the anime.

Because of this, not all broadcast channels of Hajime Ishiyama’s work will also air episodes, including Crunchyroll.

This deadline was already fixed in the calendar, so it is not about any delay…