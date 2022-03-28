Shirtless Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Stewart’s shorts and 12 more dramatic Oscars red carpet looks

The Oscars 2022 red carpet went the gamut from classic glam to shirtless twink.

Hollywood’s biggest night did not disappoint, with everyone from Kristen Stewart and Timothée Chalamet to Zendaya and Elliot Page rocking the red carpet in incredible looks. Oh, and did we mention Academy Award winner Ariana Debos?

Kristen Stewart

The power it has, the intelligence it has, the reach it has, has international implications. Kristen Stewart may not have won an Oscar, but she leveled the competition for best-dressed.

Timothy Chalameta

If Timothy wanted a Chinese father, he could probably go out and get one because what is that? Sick.

Lupita…