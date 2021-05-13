Shishir Sharma (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Shishir Sharma (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Shishir Sharma is an Indian actor. He has appeared in several movies and television series. Sharma worked in the television series Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, that showcased on the Zee television network. Shishir appeared in the soap Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, in which Sharma served as Jagmohan Prasad. He has contributed to numerous short films and web-series.

Birth & Family

Shishir Sharma was born on 10 January 1955 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. His mothers’ name is Sashi Sharma and, he has a sibling named Shilpi Sharma Rastogi. Sharma did his schooling at Rishi Valley School, Chittoor District, Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, and graduated from the National School of Dubey, Mumbai Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai. He has done Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Bio

Real Name Shishir Sharma Nickname Shishir Profession Actor Date of Birth 10 January 1955 Age (as in 2021) 66 Years Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Family Mother : Sashi Sharma



Father : Not Available

Sister: Shilpi Sharma Rastogi

Brother : Not Available

Wife : Not Available

Daughter: Diya Sharma Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Shishir started his career as an actor and made an appearance in films and TV series, for which he gained tremendous recognition and appreciation from fans and viewers. He began his acting career in 1995 as KD on DD National’s television series Swabhimaan. Sharma is primarily known for performances in the series, including Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, and others that are worth sharing to watch.

Sharma has worked in 50 films and has come to prominence. He starred in TVF’s Permanent Roommates web series. In parallel, some of his most viewed TV series are The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Bombay Boys are remarkable.

Shishir debuted with the film Chakravyuh in 1996. He has earned recognition for his performances in the movies Sarkar Raj, Jatantabhai Ki Luv history, and others are in evidence. He appeared in Bollywood’s most famous films, including Fanna, Dangal, Talvar, and others.

Education Details and More

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 11″ Feet Weight 68 Kg Body Shape Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Back & White (Aged Hair) Hobbies Reading Books, Travelling

Personal Life

Shishir Sharma is married. The couple has one daughter named Diya Sharma.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married Girlfriends Not Available Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

He has acted in more than 50 films.

He received a nomination from Zee Rishtey Award for Favourite Saas-Sasur.

In an interview, he said that as an actor, he aspired to try new tasks, characters and, various nuances of emotions.

He shared a recollection of how the audience reacted to his portrayal of negative characters that some women in his building said to his wife that if they saw him in real life, they might smack him.

