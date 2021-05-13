ENTERTAINMENT

Shishir Sharma (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Shishir Sharma is an Indian actor. He has appeared in several movies and television series. Sharma worked in the television series Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, that showcased on the Zee television network. Shishir appeared in the soap Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, in which Sharma served as Jagmohan Prasad. He has contributed to numerous short films and web-series.

Birth & Family

Shishir Sharma was born on 10 January 1955 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. His mothers’ name is Sashi Sharma and, he has a sibling named Shilpi Sharma Rastogi. Sharma did his schooling at Rishi Valley School, Chittoor District, Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, and graduated from the National School of Dubey, Mumbai Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai. He has done Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Bio

Real Name Shishir Sharma
Nickname Shishir
Profession Actor
Date of Birth 10 January 1955
Age (as in 2021) 66 Years
Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Family Mother : Sashi Sharma
Shishir Sharma with His Mother
Father : Not Available
Sister: Shilpi Sharma Rastogi
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Not Available
Daughter: Diya Sharma
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Career

Shishir started his career as an actor and made an appearance in films and TV series, for which he gained tremendous recognition and appreciation from fans and viewers. He began his acting career in 1995 as KD on DD National’s television series Swabhimaan. Sharma is primarily known for performances in the series, including Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, and others that are worth sharing to watch.

Sharma has worked in 50 films and has come to prominence. He starred in TVF’s Permanent Roommates web series. In parallel, some of his most viewed TV series are The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Bombay Boys are remarkable.

Shishir debuted with the film Chakravyuh in 1996. He has earned recognition for his performances in the movies Sarkar Raj, Jatantabhai Ki Luv history, and others are in evidence. He appeared in Bollywood’s most famous films, including Fanna, Dangal, Talvar, and others.

Education Details and More

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 11″ Feet
Weight 68 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Colour Dark Brown
Hair Colour Back & White (Aged Hair)
Hobbies Reading Books, Travelling

Personal Life

Shishir Sharma is married. The couple has one daughter named Diya Sharma.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married
Girlfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Social Media Presence

  • Shishir Sharma was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
  • He has acted in more than 50 films.
  • He received a nomination from Zee Rishtey Award for Favourite Saas-Sasur.
  • In an interview, he said that as an actor, he aspired to try new tasks, characters and, various nuances of emotions.
  • He shared a recollection of how the audience reacted to his portrayal of negative characters that some women in his building said to his wife that if they saw him in real life, they might smack him.

If you have more details about Shishir Sharma. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

