Shiva Accepts Ishwar’s Dinner Invitation







In the latest episode of Bawra Dil, Jalwa recorded the video of Narpat’s man and Sidhi and shows it to Shiva. He checks the video wherein Sidhi says to Narpat’s man that she has become Shiva’s wife now and don’t want to indulge in any of Narpat’s dispute. She doesn’t want to become a part of any of his plan. Jalwa tells Shiva that you are baselessly doubting Sidhi she is loyal to you. Shiva feels guilty to doubt Sidhi. Sidhi returns home and noticed the sad face of all the family members.

Sidhi asks if anything happened, Soni tells that Aura Bai has cancelled her plan of coming here. Yashwant is quite disappointed with this sudden change of the plan of Aura Bai. Meanwhile, Shiva comes and Sidhi is consoling Yashwant, she says that I can understand your feelings but we can still do something. Yashwant asks what can they do now, Sidhi asks him to trust her and leaves from there. Shiva and Soni look on. Sidhi leaves and everyone starts preparing for the rituals.

Just then Sidhi enters with an adorable traditional dress and everyone astonished to see her. Mangala stares at her and everyone comes for veneration. Sidhi starts singing a devotional song, but Mangala is getting jealous of her seeing Sidhi is getting praised everywhere. Everyone is performing the ritual for veneration. All the family members Completed all the rituals of the veneration and happily returns home. Later Soni comes to Sidhi while she was studying and hands her washed clothes. But just then Shiva enters and they both again got in an argument for folding their clothes.

But Soni comes and says that she will take care of it and asks Sidhi that his father has come over. Sidhi gets elated and happily goes to meet her father. Sidhi hugs her father and sits along with her. Ishwar comes and says that he comes here to invite her and Shiva for dinner. Sidhi says that I will try but he is swamped. Ishwar says it is a matter of 2-3 hours only. But Sidhi denies it, says that she is will meet Malini some other day.

While Ishwar is leaving Shiva comes to him and shows his gratitude. Ishwar says that he came here with the purpose of the invitation. Shiva recalls Akka Bai’s words and accepts his invitation. While Sidhi is informing Malini on call who suggests her talking to Shiva at least once. Just the Shiva enters and Sidhi tells that her father came for a dinner invitation and I deny it. Shiva says but I accepted it. Sidhi looks at her bemused.