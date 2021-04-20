LATEST

Shiva And Ravi Get Kidnapped

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pandya Store Today's Episode Update April 20th April 2021: Shiva And Ravi Get Kidnapped



The newest episode of Pandya Retailer begins with goons hitting Shiva. They hit on Shiva’s head with a stick. Ravi sees Shiva and begins to scream. She asks Shiva to get up however he doesn’t. One of many goons asks others to catch the duo and put them within the automobile. Shiva will get unconscious. Ravi picks up a stick and begins hitting the goons once they have been placing Shivan contained in the automobile. Nonetheless, one goon holds Ravi’s arms after which hit her head with the identical stick. Ravi faints. Later, the goons take each Dhara and Ravi to their location whereas the bike falls down.

On one other aspect, Dhara and Gautam tie Mannat’s thread in a temple. Gautam asks Dhara if she remembers how she was not pleased with this marriage. Dhara nods. She says that now there is no such thing as a one happier than her. Gautam and Dhara hug one another. In the meantime, Dev and Rishita are approaching a motorbike. Rishita asks Dev if he doesn’t assume that they need to go someplace afar the place there is no such thing as a one to disturb them. Within the subsequent scene, the goons take Shiva and Ravi to their location. Ravi will get nervous and thinks about the place they’re taking them.

The goons snatch Ravi’s cellphone. Ravi tells them that she had to purchase a brand new one anyhow. Later, they head to Shiva and ask him about his cellphone. He tells them that it might need fallen someplace when he was making an attempt to hit them. Ravi begs the goons to depart them as they don’t seem to be even wealthy and they won’t get something enormous out of this kidnapping. They inform that they’ve a “Kirana” retailer. Ravi provides that if they need they’ll buy groceries from there. Shiva asks Ravi to maintain quiet for some time. Later, each husband-wife begins to struggle.

The goons get aggravated and inform them that quickly they may pack them in sacks. On one other aspect, Krish will get a name from somebody. He tells him that Shiva and Ravi’s bike is fallen on the bottom. Krish will get shocked. His pal informs him that somebody might need kidnapped Shiva and Ravi. Dhara calls Dev to ask about his whereabouts. Rishita will get pissed and asks Dev why his Bhabhi retains calling him as they don’t seem to be children anymore and totally grownups. Dev tells her that she worries about them. To know the additional story of Pandya Retailer, keep tuned with us.


