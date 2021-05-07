Shiva Brings Siddhi’s Books Again







In the further episode of Bawra Dil Sidhi comes to Shiva’s room and Shiva comes after her and stares at her. Shiva says that he has a habit of not keeping any favour from anyone and gets closer to her. Sidhi gets afraid and says don’t slap her. She says that I slapped you unintentionally. But Shiva didn’t listen to her and gives her a hard slap. But soon realise that it is a dream. She wakes up and finds herself alone in the room. Later, Sidhi goes to Yashwant and looks around. Yashwant asks if she is looking for something.

Sidhi asks where he is, Yashwant deliberately asks who. Sidhi then says that he hasn’t returned since last night. Yashwant shocks and repeats he was outside the entire night and says that he will reprimand him once he returns. Just the Shiva returns and Yashwant asks where were you the whole night. Shiva replies that he has some business out of the city. He just then shows the bags and tells Sidhi that here are your books either. Sidhi gets astonished and elated at the same time. Sidhi is about to appreciate Shiva but he leaves till then.

Sidhi comes into her room ineffable and hugs her book. After a while, she starts copying Shiva. At the same time, Shiva enters the room and sees Sidhi is mimicking him. Just then Sidhi turns while laughing and stunned seeing Shiva there. Shiva asks if you kept books safely otherwise, you again alleged me. Sidhi nods yes and thanks to him, Shiva astonished listening to thank you for the first time from Sidhi. He smiles and leaves from there.

Shiva goes to Soni while she was talking on the call, he disconnects her call and asks what to says in return when someone thanks her. Soni tells her to say mention not and my pleasure. Shiva goes to Sidhi but he wrongly pronounced the words which make Sidhi laugh. But somehow she controls and nods yes. Sidhi laughs a lot once he leaves. Shiva again goes to Soni and asks what to says to wish luck she replies all the best. Shiva again goes to Sidhi and says all the best to Sidhi with a thumbs up. She laughs and resumes her study. Shiva stealthily looks at her.

While Sidhi is studying Bunty and Babloo are dancing to loud music which is distracting Sidhi. But Shiva comes there and asks them to stop the music. Sidhi listens to Shiva and smiles. But Mangala tells him that she wants to play music in speakers. Shiva gives them earphones and breaks the speakers and ordered them to use earphones for music. Sidhi is looking at Shiva's concern for her. The episode ends