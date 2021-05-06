Shiva Finally Takes Selfie with Sidhi







The latest episode of the Bawra Dil opens with Sidhi screams quite loud and Shiva rushes to her. Shiva asks what happened to her, she says that there is a cockroach on the sofa. Shiva says that you pretend to be so courageous and scared of a little insect. Sidhi the entire district afraid of you and you scared of darkness, did I tease you on this. Shiva looks on and tries to shush the cockroach and it disappeared. Shiva and Sidhi both are looking for cockroach and get close. Shiva looks and Sidhi and she raised her eyebrow and asks what.

Shiva says perhaps it gone and says it might afraid of your scream. Sidhi asks Shiva to look properly otherwise, it will come back. Shiva agrees with her and looks for the insect. Mangala there is trying her best to reach home soon. Shiva and Sidhi both stand up and Shiva says that it looks like it has gone. Sidhi asks if he is sure of it, Shiva assures her. Shiva then asks her to get down from the couch it isn’t here. Shiva offers his hand to Sidhi to assist her in getting down from Sofa.

But Sidhi falls but Shiva holds her in his arms, they both shares an eye lock. But Sidhi asks to leave her and Shiva drops her on the floor. Sidhi stares at him and leaves from there. Sidhi goes and starts having her food, Shiva also goes after her. Sidhi says that she is going to her parents’ house. Shiva thinks that she has to take a selfie quick otherwise he missed the chance. Shiva again tries to take a selfie with her but again in vain and Sidhi leaves again. Shiva again goes to take a selfie, but he noticed a cockroach on Sidhi’s shoulder.

He tries to grab it but Sidhi slaps her unintentionally. At the same time, Mangala enters the house and see all that. Mangala yells at Sidhi how dare she slap Shiva. But Shiva handles the things and says it isn't like that and show cockroach to her and throws away. He then asks how did you come so early. Mangala says that she is not feeling well, so I return home. While in between all that Shiva takes a selfie with Sidhi and sends it to Jalwa. Sidhi standing bemused there.