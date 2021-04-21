LATEST

Shiva Finds Out About Kidnapper

Avatar
By
Posted on



At present’s episode of Pandya Retailer begins with your complete relations calling Shiva and Ravi however none of them picks their name. Raavi notices the telephone ringing and loudly says Shiva to reply it. Shiva asks her to stay quiet because the goons will come. Nevertheless, the goons additionally hear the ringtone and are available instantly to them. They tie Shivam together with a chair and break his telephone both. Dhara will get tensed when Shiva’s quantity will get switched off. In the meantime, Janardhan calls the goons to know the situation of Raavi and Shiva.

Pandya Store Latest Today's 21st April 2021 Written Episode: Shiva Finds Out About KidnapperUnknowingly, the goons take Janardhan’s identify making the latter fuming in anger. He scolds them for a similar. Shiva shouts at Janardhan for her cowardness. He retains saying dangerous issues to him. Janardhan asks the goons to kill him. The goons ask in the event that they must kill the lady additionally. Jaradhan will get shocked and asks about whom they’re referring as he had requested them to kidnap Dev and Shiva. The goons inform your complete story.

Janardhan reprimands them for being so silly. He orders them to not go away any of them till he says so. Kamini overhears Janardhan’s dialog. She slaps him for ruining the household’s fame. Janardhan lashes out at Moti Ben and tells her that he desires to show the Pandya household a lesson that they are going to always remember. Kamini takes Janaradhan’s telephone and calls the goons.

She orders them to chorus from utilizing Janardhan’s identify from this kidnapping or else the implications will likely be dangerous. She affords them a large sum of money. The goons get agreed. Meantime, Dhara faints. The relations get anxious for her. They scream her identify. Gautam makes Dhara sit whereas Dev brings water for Dhara. Rishita pours few droplets of water on Dhara’s face. The latter will get aware and begins to shout Shiva and Raavi’s identify.

On one other facet, Shiva tries to untie himself. He manages to untangle the rope tied on his ft and goes to the window to see if somebody is standing there or not. Raavi will get sacred seeing a lizard and hugs Shiva tightly. Shiva smiles and says that one lizard is afraid of one other one. Within the upcoming episode of Pandya Retailer, Gautam will attain Janardhan’s place and can beat him. He’ll then threaten him for leaving Shiva and Ravi. Catch your complete episode on Star Plus at 9 PM and observe us for extra updates.


Earlier articleKerala Akshaya AK -494 Lottery Outcome Wednesday 21-4-2021 At present’s Winners Checklist

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
40
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
38
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
35
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top