Shiva Finds Out About Kidnapper







At present’s episode of Pandya Retailer begins with your complete relations calling Shiva and Ravi however none of them picks their name. Raavi notices the telephone ringing and loudly says Shiva to reply it. Shiva asks her to stay quiet because the goons will come. Nevertheless, the goons additionally hear the ringtone and are available instantly to them. They tie Shivam together with a chair and break his telephone both. Dhara will get tensed when Shiva’s quantity will get switched off. In the meantime, Janardhan calls the goons to know the situation of Raavi and Shiva.

Unknowingly, the goons take Janardhan’s identify making the latter fuming in anger. He scolds them for a similar. Shiva shouts at Janardhan for her cowardness. He retains saying dangerous issues to him. Janardhan asks the goons to kill him. The goons ask in the event that they must kill the lady additionally. Jaradhan will get shocked and asks about whom they’re referring as he had requested them to kidnap Dev and Shiva. The goons inform your complete story.

Janardhan reprimands them for being so silly. He orders them to not go away any of them till he says so. Kamini overhears Janardhan’s dialog. She slaps him for ruining the household’s fame. Janardhan lashes out at Moti Ben and tells her that he desires to show the Pandya household a lesson that they are going to always remember. Kamini takes Janaradhan’s telephone and calls the goons.

She orders them to chorus from utilizing Janardhan’s identify from this kidnapping or else the implications will likely be dangerous. She affords them a large sum of money. The goons get agreed. Meantime, Dhara faints. The relations get anxious for her. They scream her identify. Gautam makes Dhara sit whereas Dev brings water for Dhara. Rishita pours few droplets of water on Dhara’s face. The latter will get aware and begins to shout Shiva and Raavi’s identify.

On one another facet, Shiva tries to untie himself. He manages to untangle the rope tied on his ft and goes to the window to see if somebody is standing there or not. Raavi will get sacred seeing a lizard and hugs Shiva tightly. Shiva smiles and says that one lizard is afraid of one other one. Within the upcoming episode of Pandya Retailer, Gautam will attain Janardhan's place and can beat him. He'll then threaten him for leaving Shiva and Ravi.