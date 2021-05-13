Shiva Prepares Food at Sidhi’s House







The latest episode of Bawra Dil opens with Sidhi is telling Shiva that her parents have invited them for dinner, but I denied it. But Shiva informs that I said yes to your father, Sidhi bemused hearing that and asks what? Shiva says that he told me about the invitation and I accepted it. Sidhi asks why did you say yes without me, but Shiva replies that you also didn’t ask me before refusing the invitation. Sidhi says that they are my parents and I can say anything to them. Shiva says that they are my inlaws either. Sidhi says don’t try to build any bond along with me.

Shiva says that he has to compelled of it as they are married. Shiva says that you even lie to them that I haven’t timed for dinner. Sidhi says that you are always outside for your business so, I thought you would deny the invitation. Shiva says that you haven’t any right to arrange my schedule. Sidhi says that we are married and I am your wife. Shiva says don’t try to make a relationship with me. Sidhi looks on, Shiva says that they are my inlaws and I have to go for dinner. Sidhi says don’t say anything as you are one call away to refuse the invitation. Just the Shiva got a call from Akka Bai and he agrees to come there.

Bawara Dil Written Episode

Sidhi grins asks what happened, Shiva says that he will keep his promise and leaves. Sidhi fumes and says he doesn’t have any manner. Shiva reached Sidhi’s house and Ishwar and Malini welcome him. Malini is telling Ishwar that they have nothing to make. Shiva overhears and says that he will prepare food for them. They both got stunned, Malini calls Sidhi and she again says that they won’t come. Malini says that Shiva is already here cooking food.

While Shiva is preparing food Malini comes to him and says let her prepare food. Shiva angrily looks at her and says that no one can dare to interfere with my work. Malini scared, Shiva goes close to her and she runs away and falls on the sofa. Shiva starts laughing and says that he was kidding and let me finish my cooking. Ishwar laughs. Malini is worrying if Shiva messed up with cooking but just then he got the aroma of food and she likes it.

They both go to the kitchen and Shiva says I have prepared Zunka then I prepared Salad and think to make Chutney either. They both smiles at Shiva. Malini then says that you have done a lot at least allow me to serve. Shiva agrees. While Shiva is sitting at the dining table Sidhi enters. Malini serves the food and stands there, Shiva asks why aren't you eating. Malini says that she will serve first. But Shiva says that we all will eat together. Malini and Ishwar then say that Shiva prepared all the food. Sidhi surprised that this angry man is quite well at cooking. The episode ends