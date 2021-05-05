Shiva Tries To Take Selfie with Sidhi







The latest episode of Bawra Dil starts and the entire family is having lunch together. Vijaya asks Sidhi to get some tea from them. Just then Soni screams everyone asked what happened, she tells that she has got three movie tickets. Mangala says that how did you get these tickets. Bunty says it is free to grab it. Soni informs that she has three couple passes for cinema theatre and you all can go to enjoy a movie. Later they all decided to go to the movie except Sidhi, Yashwant, and Shiva. While they all are getting ready for the movie. Yashwanth asks Soni if she is heading up to something.

Soni says that that Jhanvi is not with us, if we all go outside Sidhi and Shiva will get some time to spend with each other. Yashwant gets agree and says that you get the family busy outside and I will take care here. Yashwanth leaves. Soni calls Jalwa and says she says I have done my part of work now it is your turn. Jalwa says that Akka Bai provided a task of taking a selfie with Sidhi.

Everyone leaves and Shiva comes home and calls Soni but she wasn’t there. Shiva goes to her room and sees Sidhi is studying there. Shiva asks about everyone. Sidhi informs her that everyone goes out to watch the movie. Shiva asks why you are here, she says that she has to study. She says that she doesn’t have books so I have to make my own notes. Shiva thinks that it is the right time to get Akka Bai’s work done. He then tries to take a selfie stealthily but Sidhi looks on and asks what is he doing.

Mangala is tensed recalling that Sidhi and Shiva are alone at home. Mangala thinks they are alone at their home. She says that she has to do something otherwise Sidhi and Shiva can do anything. She sits in the car and head to the house. While Shiva again tries to take a selfie with Sidhi but failed. Shiva again tries to take a selfie with her but in vain. He thinks that the entire state afraid of me and I can't take a selfie with my own wife. Later, they both try to remove the cockroach from the sofa.