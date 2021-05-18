ENTERTAINMENT

Shivangi Joshi credits Rajan Shahi for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s successful run: He’s a visionary, who keeps the team happy and maintains a healthy workplace

Running successfully for over a decade now, Rajan Shahi’s iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) is still going strong. Shivangi Joshi, who plays the leading role of Naira Goenka in the fiction and now Seerat, shares that the show has been a life changing experience.

“It feels outstanding to be a part of such a landmark show on Indian television. I’m privileged to share space with some of the finest actors, crew and makers in the industry. Being a part of Yeh Rishta… is a blessing,” she continues, “Every day on the set has been wonderful, each and every scene is special to me. But if I had to recall one of my favourites, it has to be Kaira (fans call the lead pair of the show Kaira—Kartik, played by Mohsin Khan, and Naira together) moments and performances in Greece and Rajasthan. That was a thrilling experience for me.”

Fans of Kairav play a huge role in the success of YRKKH, and the message that the actor wants to give them is, “Millions and trillions of love and hugs to them always.”Shivangi says that the USP of the show is the narrative itself to begin with. “Thanks to our mentor and producer Rajan Shahi sir who understands what it takes to impress the audience. Also, the unique story, presentation and brilliant performances by the actors together make for an extraordinary experience,” she adds.

Ask how she maintains positivity amid the challenges and she shares, “Each day is a lesson to learn, remember and overcome, be it days when you are working or when you are on leave. Last year kept me away from work for a few months but reunited me with my entire family. I worked on myself, was engrossed in household work and spent time with myself. These are the best feelings which one should also experience. These unprecedented times have been teaching us a lot of things.”

Praising Rajan Shahi, Shivangi says, “He is beyond words. He is my mentor, a father figure to me, a great passionate believer in storytelling, and a visionary. Rajan sir keeps all of us together, motivates us to do better, and also maintains a healthy environment on the set. When you have a happy and healthy workplace the positive vibes get translated into your work and also show on the screen.”

