Shivaratri treatment of Pawan Kalyan – TheMiracleTech

Pawan Kalyan is going to treat his fans on the auspicious eve of Mahashivaratri. Pawan Kalyan’s first look from Krrish Jagarlamudi film (PSPK 27) is set to come out on 11 March 2021.

Along with the first look, the makers are also going to announce the title of Most Awakened film. Touted as an extravagant song made largely with lavish budgets, the makers have created 17th-century Gandikota sets and Charminar sets for shooting.

High octane-action scenes are being shot. Nidhi Aggarwal is paired opposite Pawan Kalyan in the film. Director Krish is leaving no stone unturned to make it the best film of his career. AM Ratnam is controlling the film.

So, come on 11 March, Pawan is going to give a special treat for all his fans, film lovers with PSPK 27 First Look and Title. Hara Har Mahadev and Veera Mallu are the two titles being considered. Awaiting more information.

