Shivi TS: Parwah Hai (Prologue) – TMT Updates

Hey Everybody, Mehak right here.

How are you all doing? I’ve began following Pandya Retailer when Shiva and Raavi had been began to be shipped. Primarily based on latest monitor I used to be struck with this concept which I’ve penned down. Hope you discover it wonderful. However earlier than this, the dialogues are written in Hindi in addition to in English. For English, it was written within the brackets.

Let’s Start…

Prologue

‘Agar Mere Shiva ko kuch bhi hua to me tum dono ko nhi chodongi [If something happen to my Shiva then I would not forgive you both]’ Raavi screamed at Dev and Rishita. Seeing Ravi so mad, everybody received scared particularly Dev and Rishita. Rishita by no means in her wildest goals has thought that Raavi would behave so boldly.

‘Aur ha, tum dono mere kamre me aane ke baare me socha bhi mat. Ye sab tum dono ki vajha se hua hai. Aaj mera Shiva is halat me padh hai sirf tumhari vajha se, so again off. [And listen, don’t you dare come in my room. Whatever happened is because of you two. My Shiva is in critical condition because of you too. so back off]” With this Raavi shut the door and sat close to Shiva who was mendacity nonetheless, coated in bandages. Tears fell off her eyes as she noticed Shiva.

Raavi says’ Shiva, Uthu Shiva, Please Aakhe Khol [Shiva, Wakeup Shiva, please wakeup]’ and she or he cries badly.

Outdoors her room the state of affairs isn’t completely different, everyone seems to be crying besides Rishita. She isn’t unhappy moderately she is mad at Raavi for behaving like this together with her, and with Dev for not taking any stand for her identical to Shiva at all times takes for Raavi.

Rishita murmurs’ Raavi ki himmat kaise hui mujhse aise baat karne ki [How dare you Raavi, that you talk to me like that]’, alas Suman heard it.

Suman mentioned “Kya bola tumne [What did you say]”

Rishita stammers somewhat as she feared that she was caught,“Ku-kuch bhi to n-nhi [N-Nothing]”

Suman mentioned “Sab pata hai mujhe ki tu kya bol rhi thi [I know what were you saying]”

Gautam and Dhara sensed that this isn’t moving into proper path, they take a look at one another and blink, as if speaking all their ideas. Gautam tries to intervene and says “Bas bhi karo, Abhi Shiva ke baare me sochna Zaroori hai [Stop it, now we should just focus on Shiva]”

Suman says “Ha bas yahi samjhana chah rhi thi me kisiko [Yeah,I wanted to explain this only]”

Raavi heard what occurred exterior however she was too engrossed in desirous about Shiva that she decides not to concentrate. Raavi then recollects the occasions that has shaken up her world.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Effectively, that’s for in the present day. Hope you discover it wonderful. Do remark and share you ideas with me, I’d love to listen to. React and Remark. Meet you with new chapter quickly.

Mehak bhambri

The submit Shivi TS: Parwah Hai (Prologue) appeared first on TMT Updates.