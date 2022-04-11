ShivKumar Subramaniam death news: Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, the stern dad in ‘2 States’, passes away; actor lost his son 2 months ago

Bollywood woke up to a heartbreaking piece of news today, as veteran character actor and screenwriter of award-winning film, ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, passed away last night. The cause of his death is still unknown.

In his long career, spanning over 30 years, Subramaniam has been a part of several memorable films. He began his Bollywood journey in 1989, as a writer of the gritty and beautiful film, ‘Parinda’ starring Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, and the rest as they say is tinsel-town history.

Subramaniam mostly played supporting roles in films. However, irrespective of how long his screen time was, the actor left a lasting impression in the hearts of the audience with his performance. He was the stern father of Alia Bhatt’s Ananya…