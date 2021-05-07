Shobit Decides To Destroy Darsh







The recent episode of Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha begins where Darsh says Nandini that he will make her life hell in this Family so that, she will automatically decide to leave it as soon as possible. Nandini tries to ask him about his problem but meanwhile, Nirali calls her, and she goes from there. At the same time, Gunjan thinks that she will have to order a soup before Nandini so that she can impress Rajvi. She informs Shobit that they are trying to impress Rajvi, Shobit decides to ruin Nandini’s soup.

Then Shobit comes to Darsh and says that come with him he will make a sandwich for him and they will hear the commentary. Spontenoeusly Darsh touches a bowl in which soup kept, and his hand gets burn and says it’s too hot. Darsh says it’s better that he touched it otherwise if his mother takes it, so her tongue can be burned. When he comes to know that Nandini Made it so he rebukes him and says have it right now, despite thinking that it’s too hot.

After that, Darsh says that unless she is here she will have to do works under his control, but Nandini gets angry at this and she takes hot soup. Meanwhile, she says that she does not afraid of him so remove this misunderstanding and do not try to say this wording next time. Nandini says first she pay all the amount which he spent at the wedding then she will leave the house. Then she goes from there and she complaints to God that why these kinds of circumstances are happening between them.

Then Shobit says that he will destroy Darsh and he tore all the photos which they have clicked in Italy, by saying for the sack of Nandini has forgotten him. He says that he will definitely execute his plan as soon as possible, through which a lot of differences will take place between them and their wedding life will be ruined. Another side, Nandini makes soup again and gives it to Rajvi and she tastes it and praises Nandini. Then Rajvi gives them honeymoon tickets.

Then Gunjan thinks that Rajvi is too miser because she booked Rajsthan’s trip for them, but she can not say anything and agree with her. Rajvi asks Nandini that does Gunjan likes it or not Nandini says everything is fine with her, spontaneously Darsh takes Spicy gram. Nandini says that despite thinking that her mouth already burning with spices he took this. So do not forget to watch it on Starplus at 06:00 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.