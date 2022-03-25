LATEST

Shock as iconic Portumna family firm Canning Hurleys announces closure – Connacht Tribune – Galway City Tribune:

Posted on
Connacht Tribune – Galway City Tribune:

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There has been a setback in Portumana and GAA circles as the prestigious family firm Canning Hurleys announced a closure of business.

After 11 years in business, Canning Hurleys says it is no longer in a position to produce the quality Hurleys it has produced.

It says this is due to serious supply chain issues in securing quality ash planks, which are not available in sufficient quantities to make the business viable.

It adds that quality is at the core of every canning Hurley and they cannot compromise on quality to meet demand – ash supply issues are set to potentially worsen in the future.

Canning Harleys thanks all its employees, suppliers and customers for their dedication, and for establishing the firm as a business with a genuine reputation…

