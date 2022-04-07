Shock injury to Robert Rojas after a brutal kick by Aldair Rodriguez that clouded River Plate’s win against Alianza Lima

The Great Victory of the River Plate in Peru against Alianza Lima at the beginning of savior cup clouded by Shocking injury to Robert Rojasa. product of Brutal kick by Eldair Rodriguez, Little was known of the game when a Paraguayan defender tried to cover the ball and received a violent breach from behind by a Peruvian footballer. yes ok Wilmer Roldan First he warned her, seconds later when he saw the gravity of the action finally expelled him straight away,

Till that scandalous action, the millionaire had all this happiness, Because they won their presentation for Group F, the only goal was scored by Matias Suárez, who became after a long inactivity due to injury (over six months)…