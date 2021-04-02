Shocking: 4 Killed in Car-Truck Collision in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker District

Four people were killed in an accident on Wednesday night near Ratesasa village under Chaama police station. The accident happened when a car hit by a truck on the national highway in Chhatisgarh’s Kanker district. A passerby confirms to police that an Overspeed truck from the wrong side of the road collided with a car. The Police have started an investigation and found their identity. Sanju Tirki, Ahmed Ali, Pravin Singh, and, Rahmat Ali were travelling to their village Lakhanpuri. After the accident news, locals call the ambulance and Police. They were immediately shifted to the Charma Hospital. The doctors declared Ahmed Ali and Rahmat Ali dead when they reached the hospital and Sanju Tirki died during the treatment.

The accident came to pass on Wednesday night on NH-30 which is 100 km of distance from Ratesara village. After the identity verification doctor called their families to deliver the dead body of Ahmed Ali and Rahmat Ali. The family members of Ahmed and Rahmat have filed a report in the police station to seek justice for the victims. Ploce has registered the FIR and started their investigation. An eyewitness has already confirmed that the truck driver was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car. Ahmed was in the driver’s seat so he died on the spot. Police has sealed the area for investigation and also looking for the truck driver.

The families of Ahmed Ali, Rahmat Ali, and Sanju Tikri immediately reached the hospital and filed the FIR against the truck driver. They are seeking help from the eyewitness as he was at the location of the car accident. Ahmed Ali and Rahmat Ali got some major injuries and there were fewer chances that he could survive the accident. Sanju Tikri and Pravin Singh were sitting not in the back seats, although Sanju Tikri’s condition was critical when they took him to the hospital. Doctors declared him dead during treatment and delivered his dead body to his family.

Pravin Singh has got major injuries but doctors stated his treatment and the report is yet to come if he could be saved. The families of victims will struggle to bring justice to the victims. The eyewitness has stated that he will give his statement about this incident. The Police will soon catch the truck driver as the investigation has been started. They have insured the families to serve justice. To know more about this article stay connected to us.