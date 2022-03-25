Shocking Pics From the Mile High Stadium Fire in Denver Are Crazy

As you probably know, a fire broke out at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Thursday (March 24) in Denver. Of course, the stadium is home to the Denver Broncos. Fortunately, several sources have reported that there were no hurt by the fire. However, the scene was a very real thing, no matter how you looked at it.

The Denver Fire Department was able to arrive at the scene fairly quickly and the area was quickly evacuated as Empower Field at Mile High tweeted.

Some of the photos of the fire at Mile High Stadium are truly a shocking sight to behold. It’s amazing that no one got hurt and given the off-season for the Denver Broncos, there weren’t many people around to be fired.

Some of the scenes were very unreal.

As, you…