Shohei Ohtani makes history on MLB Opening Day in Astros loss

CNN ,

Shohei Ohtani had MLB Opening Day.

Ohtani, 27, made history on Thursday as he became the first player in American and National League history to throw his team’s first pitch of the season and face his team’s first pitch as a hitter.

However the Japanese star’s efforts, which included throwing seven pitches measured at 99 mph, were in vain as the Los Angeles Angels lost 3–1 to the Houston Astros at a sold-out Angel Stadium.

The new “Ohtani rule”, introduced before the 2022 season, meant that the two-way star remained as the designated hitter in the game after pitching.

“My…