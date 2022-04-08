Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels hits the plate for nine, no loss in a loss to the Astros

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Shohei Ohtani threw the second pitch 98 mph on Opening Day as Jose Altuve was seen on the edge of the inside corner. By the end of Thursday night’s first inning, the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation had thrown seven pitches at high velocity. Often in 2021, after half a decade without pitching incessantly feeling for command, Ohtani eased those high velocities, saving a large number for difficult conditions late in the Games.

Relying on it early shows how much has changed for him on the mound in a year.

“He’s slowly gotten a better command of his fastball – that’s the big difference I think,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said after his team’s 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros. “And you saw it again…