Shooting for Tollywood’s upcoming film Akhanda will begin soon

Tollywood’s upcoming film Akhanda has become a topic of discussion even before its release and the film is being sued for the unique role of Nandamuri Natasimham Balakrishna. Explain that Nandamuri Natasimham Balakrishna is playing the lead role in Akhand. While the film stars Pragya Jaiswal in the lead role. Akhand is one of the much awaited films of Balakrishna’s career as it is his third film with director Boyapati Srinu. There are high expectations from this project.

According to the latest report from Film Nagar, Balakrishna has already wrapped most parts of the film. According to sources, there are 20 more days left for the shoot, which the unit plans to complete next month. Right after finishing the film, Balakrishna wants to start his new film Gopichand Malineni immediately. Most likely, the new film will debut in July.

It should be noted here that Akhand Dwarka is produced by Creations. Thaman is the music director of the film. The release date of the film may be postponed and full details will be revealed on the same.

