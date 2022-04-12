Shooting in Brooklyn, New York: 16 injured after subway station attack

Tea add example en The New York Fire Department has said that 16 of the 16 people injured in a shooting at a Brooklyn subway station were gunshots.

A New York City Fire Department spokesman said firefighters responding to reports of smoke at 36th Street Station in Sunset Park found several people were shot.

Shocking footage going viral on social media shows people turning towards blood-soaked passengers on the platform of the train.

New York: Brooklyn Shooting at Sunset Park Subway Station

Fire and police officers were investigating reports that an explosion had occurred but the police department tweeted that “there were no active explosive devices at this time.”

Mayor’s spokesman Fabian Levy said several smoke devices were found at the scene.

“My metro door opened in disaster. it…