Shooting in New York: 10 Shots at the Brooklyn Metro Station

NEW YORK: A gunman filled a crowded subway train with smoke and shot several people on Tuesday, leaving injured passengers bleeding on a Brooklyn platform while others screamed, officials said. Police were still looking for the shooter.

At least 10 people were injured, and at least 16 were injured in the gunfight, which began on a subway train, at 36th Street station in the borough’s Sunset Park neighborhood, officials said. was drawn. New York Fire Department Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh said five people were in critical condition, but Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said no one was in danger.

Sewell said the attack was not being investigated as terrorism, but she was “not denying that …