Shooting in New York: 16 injured, including 10 in gunshot, currently “no investigation into terrorist act”

An armed man wearing a gas mask turned off a smoke device in the New York subway on Tuesday morning after shots were fired at passengers, injuring 16 after 10 shots fired, police proactively searching for the suspect declare.

The attack occurred at 8:24 a.m. (12:24 a.m. GMT), when subway trains in the US metropolis are crowded, on one of the lines connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan, explained the chief of police to New Yorker (NYPD), Keechant Sewell.

“As the train arrived at the station, the man put on a gas mask. Then he opened a canister that was in his bag and the (metro) car was full of smoke. After that he started firing”, the police chief said. Told denied “an act of terrorism” at this stage.

According to firefighters, 10 of the 16 injured received bullets, but no one was in danger at noon, Keechant Sewell said.

