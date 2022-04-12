Shooting in New York: At least 13 injured in subway station shooting, suspect absconding

Multiple media reported that at least 13 people were gunned down Tuesday morning at Brooklyn’s New York subway station.

In Brooklyn “at 8:27 a.m., police were called for an emergency call by a man who was hit by a bullet in the subway”, confirmed a New York police spokesman, who urged the public to avoid the area. asked for.

©AP

According to CNN, 13 people were taken to hospital after the shooting, which took place at a subway stop located on 36th Street, right near Sunset Park. A spokesman for the fire department confirmed the news. The condition of at least one person is said to be critical.

A police officer told The New York Times that police were searching for a man wearing a gas mask and an orange vest.

New York Police recommend avoiding the area between 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn. “The delay and passage of many …