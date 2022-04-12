Shooting in New York: At least 13 injured in subway station shooting, suspect absconding

Multiple media reported that at least 13 people were gunned down Tuesday morning at Brooklyn’s New York subway station.

In Brooklyn “at 8:27 a.m., police were called for an emergency call by a man who was hit by a bullet in the subway”, confirmed a New York police spokesman, who urged the public to avoid the area. asked for.

