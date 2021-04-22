LATEST

Shooting of Punjabi film Kali Jota in Sikh National College Qadian – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

For the previous few days, the capturing of the Punjabi movie Kali Jot has been occurring at Sheikh Nationwide Faculty Kadian. There’s pleasure among the many youth right here to observe the capturing of the movie. Let all of you recognize that Kali Jot is a movie based mostly on a love story. The story of this movie is written by Harinder Kaur. Based on the data obtained, Neeru Bajwa and Satinder Sartaj are enjoying the primary characters on this movie.

Properly that is the primary time that Satinder Sartaj is working with Neeru Bajwa and the 2 stars are excited to work with one another. The movie additionally stars Vamika Gabbi within the lead function. Nevertheless, the movie is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. The movie is produced by Sunny Raj, Varun Arora and Santosh Subhash Thait. The movie is offered by Neeru Bajwa Leisure, U&I and VH Leisure.

Now how profitable the pair of Neeru Bajwa and Satinder Sartaj can be after the discharge of the movie, solely time will inform. The movie depicts Sikh Nationwide Faculty as Sikh Nationwide Faculty Patiala, whereas Patiala doesn’t have a school of this title. When speaking to the involved movie unit on the matter, he mentioned whereas speaking to the media, “Everyone seems to be busy capturing proper now. On account of lack of time, they don’t even know whether or not all of the scenes of the movie can be accomplished in episodes. ” Capturing time can be prolonged. Nevertheless, the capturing will proceed until 28 April.

