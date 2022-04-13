Shooting on the subway in New York: Police fire on the heels of shooter who injured 23

New York police on Tuesday chased a man wearing a gas mask who wreaked havoc on the subway by setting off two smoking devices before opening fire in the early morning rush hour, injuring 23, of whom ten were shot .

,We were really lucky it didn’t get worseNew York Police Chief Keechant Sewell said, summarizing the relief of officers following the attack, where the suspect – still 12 hours after the shooting – fired 33 shots into the subway.

At 8:24 am (1:24 am HB), when metro trains are crowded in the metropolis, the person, who was wearing a gas mask, “Two canisters were opened due to which smoke came out in the train. He shot several passengers as the train entered the 36th Street station.“South of Brooklyn,” Keechant Sewell said.

Puddles appear in amateur photos and videos…