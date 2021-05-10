Shootout in shopping mall after a fight between two groups

On Saturday afternoon, another case of firing from a South Florida shopping mall came to light, where a state of panic erupted with a fight between two men, sending runaway shoppers running and injuring three people to police and witnesses left.

It should be noted here that according to a media source, initial reports of gunmen showed people scattered outside the Aventura Mall. Law enforcement vehicles can be seen converging on complex and blocked roads. Aventura police said that two groups of people started fighting before firing bullets. It should be noted that one person in one of the groups produced a gun, and one person in the other group also drew a gun and fired that weapon, Michael Bentolella, an Aventura police spokesman, told the media .

According to police, the three injured were taken to hospitals, but their injuries were not fatal. After the shooting, patrons and employees of the mall were forced out of the shopping complex and officials announced that the mall would not be reopened until Sunday.