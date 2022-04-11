Shopify Stock Split: What You Need to Know

Ottawa –

Shopify Inc. proposing changes For its governance structure to preserve the voting power of founder and CEO Toby Lutke, while also proposing a 10-for-one split of its Class A and Class B shares.

Under the new plan announced Monday, the Ottawa-based e-commerce company will issue Lutke a non-transferable founder share with a variable number of votes that, when combined with their other holdings, will account for 40 percent of the total voting. will represent. Power attached to all outstanding shares of the company.

However, the founding share will sunset if Lutke no longer serves as an executive officer, board member or advisor whose primary job is with the company or if Lutke, his immediate family, and his associates now hold multiple Class A and . ..