Stephanie Sprangers, founder of personal styling startup Glamhive, had always been intrigued by the idea of creating a reality TV show — perhaps something in the vein of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. But when the pandemic pushed her to get creative with how she promoted her company, she eschewed the idea of a traditional network pitch and the 18-month delay that might require. Instead, Glamhive is launching a reality show competition on TikTok on 7 June.