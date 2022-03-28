Shoppers say Mother’s Day ‘ruined’ by rotten flowers at Tesco, M&S and Waitrose

Furious supermarket customers took to social media to share their fury about rotten flowers being sold by Tesco, M&S and Waitrose, with some bouquet deliveries failing to even arrive

Mother’s Day has been ‘ruined’ for many Britons who say they bought rotten flowers from supermarkets.

Customers took to social media to vent their anger about the colorful bouquet.

There have been complaints about Tesco, M&S and Waitrose, halalive Report.

Some shopkeepers also claimed that their bouquets could not be delivered after the flowers ran out.

One woman said on Twitter: “Tesco has the cheek to charge you £10 for a bunch of flowers that would normally be £5 due Mother’s Day.

“Revealed…